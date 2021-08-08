Emerald Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 88.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,363 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hess during the first quarter worth about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the first quarter worth about $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hess by 149.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Hess by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $13,386,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,272,731. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 8,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total transaction of $733,147.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,506,338.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $73.14 on Friday. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $91.09. The company has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.44 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.04.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.05) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Hess’s payout ratio is -34.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.56.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

