Emerald Advisers LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 134,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 184.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 105,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $810,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock opened at $7.12 on Friday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.63. The company has a market cap of $610.38 million, a P/E ratio of 41.88 and a beta of 2.76.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.11. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and environmental technologies and services for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

