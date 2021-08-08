Emerald Advisers LLC Invests $261,000 in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB)

Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 300.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 32.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 69.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 82.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. 15.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPB stock opened at $27.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.20 and a twelve month high of $29.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.55 million, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.69.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.31. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 13.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MPB. Piper Sandler raised shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

