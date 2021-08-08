Emerald Advisers LLC Lowers Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Emerald Advisers LLC lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,636 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in The Home Depot by 48.3% during the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 224 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.89.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HD opened at $329.84 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $345.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The stock has a market cap of $350.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.52.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

