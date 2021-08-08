Emerald Advisers LLC Takes $102,000 Position in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vimeo during the second quarter valued at approximately $391,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vimeo during the second quarter valued at approximately $560,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Vimeo during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,435,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Vimeo during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,633,000.

Shares of Vimeo stock opened at $52.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.08. Vimeo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.08 and a twelve month high of $58.00.

Separately, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Vimeo in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

