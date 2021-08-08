Emerald Advisers LLC Takes $153,000 Position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHEN. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after purchasing an additional 113,516 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 121.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,300,000 after buying an additional 65,409 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 5,158 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 143.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,964,000 after buying an additional 217,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $401,000. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHEN opened at $30.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.40. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $29.02 and a 52 week high of $61.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.82.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.63). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 80.93%. On average, research analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th were given a dividend of $18.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 680.00%.

In other Shenandoah Telecommunications news, VP Thomas A. Whitaker sold 10,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $515,609.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,588.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David L. Heimbach sold 5,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $268,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,895 shares of company stock valued at $2,593,103. 4.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SHEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley cut their target price on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Shenandoah Telecommunications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

