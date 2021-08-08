Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. Makes New $251,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 179,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,074,000 after purchasing an additional 19,412 shares during the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 761,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,944,000 after purchasing an additional 16,963 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 16,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,705,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,439,000 after purchasing an additional 304,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 127,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,051,000 after purchasing an additional 11,949 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,748,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,097,607. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $49.17 and a 52 week high of $70.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.41.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

