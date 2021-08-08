Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. Purchases 126 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 6.9% of Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $46,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $444.42. 2,660,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,378,975. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $431.63. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $320.92 and a 12-month high of $444.87.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

