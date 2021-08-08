Emmerson (LON:EML) Shares Down 0.3%

Emmerson PLC (LON:EML) traded down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.13 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.23 ($0.07). 1,712,296 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 2,986,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.25 ($0.07).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Emmerson in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

The firm has a market cap of £44.56 million and a P/E ratio of -26.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5.50.

In other Emmerson news, insider Edward (Ed) Peter McDermott acquired 775,000 shares of Emmerson stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £38,750 ($50,627.12).

Emmerson Company Profile (LON:EML)

Emmerson PLC engages in the exploration, development, and exploitation of a potash development project. Its principal property is the 100% owned Khemisset Potash project located in northern Morocco. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

