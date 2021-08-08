Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Price Down 24.8% This Week

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. Empty Set Dollar has a market cap of $29.94 million and approximately $437,361.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be purchased for about $0.0671 or 0.00000151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 24.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002246 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00045971 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.59 or 0.00129324 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.82 or 0.00150070 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,494.87 or 0.99924487 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $353.74 or 0.00794414 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s launch date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empty Set Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Empty Set Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

