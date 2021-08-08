Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

NYSE:DAVA traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $129.22. 61,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.89. Endava has a 52 week low of $48.96 and a 52 week high of $131.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.56.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $33.72. The firm had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.21 million. Endava had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Endava will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Endava during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 10.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Endava by 154.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Endava in the second quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Endava by 2,444.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

