Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$46.42.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$46.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$42.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Endeavour Mining stock traded down C$1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$29.50. The company had a trading volume of 744,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.68. The firm has a market cap of C$7.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.12. Endeavour Mining has a twelve month low of C$23.12 and a twelve month high of C$39.21.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$805.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$619.56 million. Equities research analysts expect that Endeavour Mining will post 2.7300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

