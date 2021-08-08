Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Price Target Increased to C$55.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EDV. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$42.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining to C$54.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$46.42.

Shares of EDV stock opened at C$29.50 on Thursday. Endeavour Mining has a 52-week low of C$23.12 and a 52-week high of C$39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of C$7.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.68.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$805.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$619.56 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Endeavour Mining will post 2.7300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Endeavour Mining’s payout ratio is 35.88%.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

