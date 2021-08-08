Endeavour Silver (EXK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.53 million. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 19.42%. On average, analysts expect Endeavour Silver to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:EXK opened at $4.85 on Friday. Endeavour Silver has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $7.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.03. The company has a market capitalization of $825.96 million, a PE ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.33.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EXK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.75 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Pi Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$6.30 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endeavour Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.51.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

