Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 20.30%.

ERII opened at $19.18 on Friday. Energy Recovery has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.67.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Ole Peter Lorentzen sold 161,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $3,659,640.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Energy Recovery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs, such as our hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation pumps.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.