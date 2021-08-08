Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Receives $55.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on E shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ENI to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in E. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENI during the first quarter valued at $272,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of ENI during the first quarter valued at $2,231,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of ENI during the first quarter valued at $1,187,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ENI by 21.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,774 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENI during the first quarter valued at $745,000.

Shares of E traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.20. The company had a trading volume of 98,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,789. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -268.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.09. ENI has a 12-month low of $13.36 and a 12-month high of $26.18.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

