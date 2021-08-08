Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $282.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) to announce $282.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enova International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $273.04 million to $292.00 million. Enova International posted sales of $204.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enova International will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Enova International.

Get Enova International alerts:

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $264.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.88 million. Enova International had a net margin of 48.41% and a return on equity of 36.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENVA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Enova International in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Enova International in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In other news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $52,209.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 87,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,210,433.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 4,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $150,018.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,364 shares in the company, valued at $17,089,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,749 shares of company stock valued at $552,223 over the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harspring Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enova International during the first quarter worth about $8,870,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in Enova International by 339.7% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 278,827 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,893,000 after buying an additional 215,412 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new position in Enova International during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,481,000. Winmill & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Enova International during the first quarter worth approximately $3,846,000. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enova International by 39.2% in the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 262,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,318,000 after acquiring an additional 73,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENVA traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.30. 162,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a current ratio of 9.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.00. Enova International has a 52-week low of $15.13 and a 52-week high of $41.06. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.78.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enova International (ENVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.