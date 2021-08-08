Envista Holdings Co. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share (NYSE:NVST)

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Envista in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now anticipates that the company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.55.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NVST. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Shares of NYSE NVST opened at $41.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Envista has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $46.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 60.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.93.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Envista had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 5.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Envista by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,969,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,342,000 after purchasing an additional 231,443 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Envista by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,683,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,240,000 after purchasing an additional 378,540 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Envista by 6.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,229,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,779,000 after purchasing an additional 196,705 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter worth $67,374,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Envista by 9.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,930,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,783,000 after purchasing an additional 172,414 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 9,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $390,008.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,796,819. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 14,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $628,285.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 34,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,104.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,192 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,670 in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

