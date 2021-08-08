Enzyme (MLN) Trading Down 1.4% Over Last Week

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One Enzyme coin can currently be bought for $90.51 or 0.00206760 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Enzyme has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. Enzyme has a total market cap of $162.26 million and approximately $24.59 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00053017 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002492 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00014847 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $359.06 or 0.00820238 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00098751 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00039471 BTC.

About Enzyme

Enzyme is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,738 coins. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol . The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Enzyme Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using US dollars.

