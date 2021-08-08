EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.250-$8.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.64 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.45 billion.EPAM Systems also updated its FY21 guidance to $8.25-$8.44 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EPAM. VTB Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of EPAM Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $512.00.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $598.02 on Friday. EPAM Systems has a 52-week low of $291.51 and a 52-week high of $601.80. The company has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 99.84, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $525.50.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.88, for a total value of $20,522,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,361,893 shares in the company, valued at $657,630,891.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.43, for a total transaction of $673,037.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,454 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,457.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,198 shares of company stock worth $35,731,236. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

