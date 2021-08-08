EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.25-$8.44 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.46 billion.EPAM Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.250-$8.440 EPS.

EPAM has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. VTB Capital reissued a hold rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $512.00.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM traded up $8.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $598.02. 321,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,951. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $525.50. EPAM Systems has a 1 year low of $291.51 and a 1 year high of $601.80. The stock has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $881.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total value of $181,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,508. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,429 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.54, for a total value of $1,527,756.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,553.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,198 shares of company stock worth $35,731,236 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

