EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.250-$8.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.64 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.45 billion.EPAM Systems also updated its FY21 guidance to $8.25-$8.44 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $512.00.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $598.02 on Friday. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $291.51 and a 12-month high of $601.80. The firm has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $525.50.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $881.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.43, for a total transaction of $673,037.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,013,457.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.54, for a total value of $1,527,756.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,553.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,198 shares of company stock valued at $35,731,236 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

