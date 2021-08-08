Equinox Gold’s (EQX) Neutral Rating Reiterated at CIBC

CIBC reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$11.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EQX. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold to C$10.50 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Equinox Gold to C$20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Equinox Gold to C$17.50 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Equinox Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinox Gold presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$15.13.

Shares of EQX opened at C$7.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of C$2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.27. Equinox Gold has a 52-week low of C$7.77 and a 52-week high of C$17.99.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$290.89 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equinox Gold will post 1.0800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

