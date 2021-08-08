Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable (NYSE:EQH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $35.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a financial services holding company comprised of two franchises, Equitable and AllianceBernstein. Equitable provides advice, protection and retirement strategies to individuals, families and small businesses. AllianceBernstein is a global investment management firm that offers research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EQH. Truist increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Equitable presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Shares of EQH stock opened at $32.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 1.67. Equitable has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $35.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.44.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Equitable will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 14.43%.

In related news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $98,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equitable by 1.8% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 20,404,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,331,000 after purchasing an additional 351,283 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Equitable in the second quarter valued at $127,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Equitable by 31.7% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Equitable by 39.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 493,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,024,000 after purchasing an additional 138,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Equitable in the second quarter worth $1,497,000. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

