Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Mimecast Limited’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MIME)

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Mimecast in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst T. Tillman now expects that the technology company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.16. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Mimecast’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on MIME. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Mimecast from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Mimecast from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mimecast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Shares of Mimecast stock opened at $58.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 106.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.04. Mimecast has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $59.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Mimecast had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $142.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $810,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total transaction of $1,631,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,517.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,881 shares of company stock valued at $11,544,632 over the last ninety days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIME. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mimecast by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mimecast by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

