Ergo Achieves Market Capitalization of $274.83 Million (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for about $8.59 or 0.00019372 BTC on exchanges. Ergo has a market cap of $274.83 million and approximately $3.51 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded 65.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,315.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,042.17 or 0.06864714 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $564.01 or 0.01272706 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.91 or 0.00340529 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.22 or 0.00131378 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $261.29 or 0.00589617 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006791 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.78 or 0.00333459 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $125.48 or 0.00283138 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

