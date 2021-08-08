Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Earns Outperform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$31.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$27.50 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ero Copper to C$30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Pi Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.50 to C$32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ero Copper presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$29.90.

TSE:ERO opened at C$23.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.53. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of C$17.24 and a twelve month high of C$29.76. The stock has a market cap of C$2.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.12.

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

