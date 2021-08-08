Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Escalade had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 9.96%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESCA opened at $23.29 on Friday. Escalade has a 52-week low of $16.58 and a 52-week high of $25.72. The company has a market capitalization of $323.82 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 4.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Escalade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

In related news, CFO Stephen Wawrin sold 1,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $31,044.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Escalade Company Profile

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

