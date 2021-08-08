Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $3,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

WTRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

In other Essential Utilities news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,209,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,732 shares of company stock valued at $2,329,302 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WTRG opened at $50.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.92. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.28 and a fifty-two week high of $51.42.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 9.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.29%.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.