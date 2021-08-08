Ethereum Yield (ETHY) Trading Up 15% This Week

Ethereum Yield (CURRENCY:ETHY) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One Ethereum Yield coin can now be bought for about $4.62 or 0.00010561 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Yield has traded 15% higher against the US dollar. Ethereum Yield has a market cap of $461,725.61 and $63.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Yield alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00052621 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002487 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00014480 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.77 or 0.00818300 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00098578 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00039407 BTC.

About Ethereum Yield

Ethereum Yield (CRYPTO:ETHY) is a coin. Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. Ethereum Yield’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield . Ethereum Yield’s official message board is docs.ethereumyield.farm . Ethereum Yield’s official website is ethereumyield.farm

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHY is a deflationary yield farming coin. ETHY is also the governance token, for managing all EVaults. Users are incentivised to stake Uniswap liquidity provider tokens. Fees from these tokens are farmed. A percentage of these fees goes toward the autonomous strategies like liquidating LP tokens, and performing an (`ETH-ETHY`) buy back (increasing the price). Any purchased ETHY tokens will be distributed to stakers/farmers. ETHY holders will be able to vote on proposals– so long as they have staked liquidity in the pools. The community will decide everything from developer fees and site design to the exact farming options available. “

Ethereum Yield Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Yield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Yield should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Yield using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Yield and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.