Etherparty (FUEL) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $83,043.00

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. Over the last week, Etherparty has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. One Etherparty coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Etherparty has a total market capitalization of $783,399.46 and $83,043.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00054357 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002561 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00015417 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.32 or 0.00842910 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00101665 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00040154 BTC.

Etherparty Coin Profile

FUEL is a coin. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty . Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

Etherparty Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

