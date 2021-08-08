Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 21,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,608 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ETSY. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.86.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.40, for a total transaction of $194,436.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.99, for a total transaction of $182,297.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,354.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,455,878 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $178.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.06 and a fifty-two week high of $251.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.01. The company has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.53, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.57.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. The business had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

