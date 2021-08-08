Eutelsat Communications’ (ETCMY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reissued their buy rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Eutelsat Communications from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Eutelsat Communications from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ETCMY opened at $2.98 on Thursday. Eutelsat Communications has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $3.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.00.

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

