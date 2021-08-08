Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,467 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Evelo Biosciences worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVLO. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in Evelo Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,630,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,629,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,438,000 after buying an additional 329,482 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,988,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,978,000 after purchasing an additional 283,059 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $883,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 260,818.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 70,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 70,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

EVLO opened at $10.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.00. The firm has a market cap of $545.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.27. Evelo Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $19.93.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evelo Biosciences Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

