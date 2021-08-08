Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.200-$3.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Evergy also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.20-3.40 EPS.

Shares of EVRG stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.72. The company had a trading volume of 886,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,347. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.37. Evergy has a 1-year low of $48.61 and a 1-year high of $67.30.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Evergy will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.03%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Evergy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Evergy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Evergy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.20.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

