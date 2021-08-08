EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the first quarter worth $36,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 45.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 18.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 1,685.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EVTC opened at $45.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.99. EVERTEC has a 12 month low of $30.30 and a 12 month high of $46.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.67.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.27. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The business had revenue of $149.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.58 million. As a group, analysts expect that EVERTEC will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.42%.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

