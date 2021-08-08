EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Receives $46.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

EVTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in EVERTEC in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in EVERTEC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 1,685.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVTC stock opened at $45.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.67. EVERTEC has a fifty-two week low of $30.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.99.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.27. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The business had revenue of $149.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.58 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that EVERTEC will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

