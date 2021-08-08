EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVERTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.00.

EVTC opened at $45.93 on Wednesday. EVERTEC has a 52 week low of $30.30 and a 52 week high of $46.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $149.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.58 million. Research analysts expect that EVERTEC will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVTC. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in EVERTEC in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in EVERTEC by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in EVERTEC by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in EVERTEC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in EVERTEC by 1,685.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

