Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.22.

NYSE:AQUA opened at $36.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.50 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.82. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $36.95.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $369.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.15 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martin Lamb sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $300,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Anthony Webster sold 66,861 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $2,340,803.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 208,661 shares of company stock worth $6,830,023. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 32.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 2,762.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

