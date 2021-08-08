Exeedme Price Down 30.2% Over Last Week (XED)

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. One Exeedme coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000576 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Exeedme has traded down 30.2% against the dollar. Exeedme has a total market capitalization of $16.57 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00046004 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.95 or 0.00129624 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.04 or 0.00149959 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,630.22 or 0.99826337 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $353.85 or 0.00791466 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Exeedme

Exeedme launched on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exeedme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exeedme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

