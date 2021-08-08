Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Exelixis had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 3.47%. Exelixis updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of EXEL traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.25. 4,167,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,149,068. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 86.25, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.48. Exelixis has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $27.35.

Several research firms recently commented on EXEL. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet cut Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelixis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.38.

In other news, Director Stelios Papadopoulos sold 20,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $518,834.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $2,538,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 295,363 shares of company stock valued at $6,798,319 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

