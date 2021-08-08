Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $17.00, but opened at $17.96. Exelixis shares last traded at $17.68, with a volume of 23,306 shares changing hands.

The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.25. Exelixis had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 3.47%.

EXEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

In other news, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $2,538,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 14,593 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $360,884.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 295,363 shares of company stock valued at $6,798,319 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 34.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 630,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,238,000 after acquiring an additional 163,155 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 210,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 473,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,689,000 after acquiring an additional 32,219 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth $60,911,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at $4,760,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.48.

About Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

