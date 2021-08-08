Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Cut to $180.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on EXPE. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.29.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group stock opened at $148.89 on Friday. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $80.89 and a 12-month high of $187.93. The firm has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.83) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $11,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,458,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.20, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,769 shares of company stock valued at $28,818,931 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 82.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.