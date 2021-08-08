Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) and UDG Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) Critical Review

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) and UDG Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Experian shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Experian and UDG Healthcare’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Experian $5.37 billion 7.38 $803.00 million $1.02 42.15 UDG Healthcare $1.28 billion 2.87 $92.83 million $0.48 30.81

Experian has higher revenue and earnings than UDG Healthcare. UDG Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Experian, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Experian and UDG Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Experian N/A N/A N/A UDG Healthcare N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Experian and UDG Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Experian 1 3 6 0 2.50 UDG Healthcare 0 3 2 0 2.40

Dividends

Experian pays an annual dividend of $0.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. UDG Healthcare pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Experian pays out 59.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. UDG Healthcare pays out 39.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility & Risk

Experian has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UDG Healthcare has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Experian beats UDG Healthcare on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes. In addition, it provides financial education, free access to Experian credit reports and scores, online educational tools, and applications to manage their financial position, access credit offers, and protect themselves from identity fraud. The company serves customers in financial service, direct-to-consumer, health, retail, automotive, software and professional services, telecommunications and utility, insurance, media and technology, government and public, and other sectors. It operates in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Experian Group Limited and changed its name to Experian plc in July 2008. Experian plc was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

UDG Healthcare Company Profile

UDG Healthcare Plc engages in the supply and distribution of pharmaceutical and medical products. It operates through the following segments: Ashfield, Sharp, and Aquilant. The Ashfield segment provides commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry. The Sharp segment offers contract packaging and clinical trial packaging services. The Aquilant segment involves. outsourced sales, marketing, distribution, and engineering services to the medical and scientific sectors. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

