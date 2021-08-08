Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) VP Sells $737,628.84 in Stock

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) VP Steven J. Murray sold 6,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total value of $737,628.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of EXPO opened at $115.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.56 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.02. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.42 and a 52 week high of $116.04.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 21.94%. Equities analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.61%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EXPO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPO. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Exponent in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exponent in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exponent in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exponent in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exponent in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

