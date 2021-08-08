Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Bought by Carderock Capital Management Inc.

Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 225.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total transaction of $47,942.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,701.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total value of $436,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,721 shares of company stock worth $3,038,796 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EXR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.77.

Shares of EXR opened at $175.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.11. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.60 and a 12-month high of $178.22.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

