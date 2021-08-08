EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,670 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,181 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EZCORP by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 8,290 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EZPW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EZCORP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised shares of EZCORP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

EZCORP stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.06 million, a P/E ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.99. EZCORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $7.68.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). EZCORP had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. As a group, research analysts predict that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The company also sells merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers. It offers pawn loans, which are nonrecourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

