FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Receives $314.88 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $314.88.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FDS shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $837,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,355.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 1,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.13, for a total transaction of $691,046.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,046.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,061 shares of company stock worth $4,461,049. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDS traded up $3.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $362.19. The stock had a trading volume of 123,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,836. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $294.21 and a 12 month high of $365.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.45.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The company had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.