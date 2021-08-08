FairGame Price Up 12.4% Over Last Week (FAIR)

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Over the last seven days, FairGame has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar. FairGame has a market capitalization of $3.07 million and $1.25 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FairGame coin can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001885 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00006075 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000078 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00075944 BTC.

FairGame Coin Profile

FairGame (CRYPTO:FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FairGame is fair.game

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairGame

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairGame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FairGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

