Falcon Project Achieves Market Cap of $3.27 Million (FNT)

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. One Falcon Project coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Falcon Project has a total market capitalization of $3.27 million and $2,950.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Falcon Project has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00045715 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.00 or 0.00127016 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.56 or 0.00146431 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,027.11 or 0.99862626 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.57 or 0.00790634 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Falcon Project

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. Falcon Project’s official website is falconofficial.com . Falcon Project’s official message board is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus . Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here

Falcon Project Coin Trading

